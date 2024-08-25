Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.68.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $14.94 on Friday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $14,849,000. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 779,614 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,490,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

