Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Price Performance

NASDAQ BILI opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.