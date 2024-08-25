Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $14.02

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.79. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 3,769,932 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

Bilibili Trading Up 15.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,849,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 385.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 779,614 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP lifted its position in Bilibili by 145.9% in the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

