Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa America

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BILI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

Bilibili Stock Up 15.3 %

BILI stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 119,747 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

