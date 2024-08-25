BILL (NYSE:BILL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. BILL’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $119.32.
In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
