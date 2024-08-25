BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $47.37 on Friday. BILL has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

