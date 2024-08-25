BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.15

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 447656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Levin bought 7,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,888.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alan G. Levin purchased 7,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,888.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

