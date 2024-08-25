Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 499,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 356,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BVS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $785.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,939,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,331,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $66,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at $476,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

