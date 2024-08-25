Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 99 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 17,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,263,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,029,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $763,108,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 31,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $416.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.82. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

