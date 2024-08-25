BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Down 1.8%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 1,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 250,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

BitFuFu Stock Down 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.93.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

About BitFuFu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.38% of BitFuFu at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

