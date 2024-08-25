BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Up 3.3%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.41. 66,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 251,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
BitFuFu Trading Down 4.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.
BitFuFu Company Profile
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
