BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.