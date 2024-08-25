BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $75.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,709 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150,414 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

