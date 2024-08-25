Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.09

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.09 and last traded at C$10.04, with a volume of 132975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$605.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of C$95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4261585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Group

In related news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$199,400.00. In other news, Director Steve Stein sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$41,246.00. Also, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 20,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$199,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

