Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,609,000 after buying an additional 71,619 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,663,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,589,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Blackbaud Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 199.44 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $280,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $280,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 5,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $436,243.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,410 shares of company stock worth $3,287,152 in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

