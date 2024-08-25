BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams Sells 1,387 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,989.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackLine stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

