BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

