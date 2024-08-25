BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on September 30th

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON BRWM opened at GBX 532 ($6.91) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 555.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 551.61. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 490 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,297.56 and a beta of 1.09.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
