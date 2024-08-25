BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on September 30th

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BRWM opened at GBX 532 ($6.91) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 555.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 551.61. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 490 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,297.56 and a beta of 1.09.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

