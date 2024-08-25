Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.92. Blend Labs shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 325,017 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

