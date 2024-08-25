Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 1%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.70 and last traded at $64.97. 1,306,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,716,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.59.

The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

