Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLBD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $500,855. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 22.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

