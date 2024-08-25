Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Critical Comparison

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04% Blue Ridge Real Estate -15.00% -4.55% -4.16%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $34.05 million 2.90 -$25.12 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $11.29 million 1.81 $2.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Ridge Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobile Infrastructure and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned 9,061 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.