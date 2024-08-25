Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,007 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 89,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.20%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

