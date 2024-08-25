Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $121.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

