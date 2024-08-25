Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AptarGroup by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in AptarGroup by 6,677.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,947 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,828. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ATR opened at $150.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $151.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.