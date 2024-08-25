Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 134.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 127.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMX opened at $85.78 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

