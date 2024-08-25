Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 304 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after buying an additional 228,824 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,421,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 68,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

