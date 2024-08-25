Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100,496 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 297,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE POR opened at $47.72 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

