Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 819 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1,412.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Tanger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tanger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Tanger Price Performance

SKT stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

About Tanger

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.