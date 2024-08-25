Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after buying an additional 2,176,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after buying an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,828,000 after acquiring an additional 993,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in PG&E by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.