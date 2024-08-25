Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 762.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,209,000 after acquiring an additional 205,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PTC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,537,000 after buying an additional 166,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,560,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $177.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

