Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,434 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 2,515.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,110,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 4,500.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Fortrea’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTRE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

