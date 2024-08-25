Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,674 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 797.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 160,458 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

