Blue Trust Inc. Buys 297 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.24 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.44.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.