Blue Trust Inc. Buys 499 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $56.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.