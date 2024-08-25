Blue Trust Inc. Buys 934 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 133.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 724,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 195,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,402,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 708,489 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NOMD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.