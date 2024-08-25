Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance
GGAL stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $37.83.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GGAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
