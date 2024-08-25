Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 2,318 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 310,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 70,555 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,001,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 7.3 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.74. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.