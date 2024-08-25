Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 2,318 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 310,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 70,555 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,001,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 7.3 %
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.74. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
