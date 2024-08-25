Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.