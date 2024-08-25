Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA began coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.16%.

H World Group Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.