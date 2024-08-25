Blue Trust Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

