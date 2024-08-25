Blue Trust Inc. Has $26,000 Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 3.2 %

PIPR opened at $273.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.93 and a 200-day moving average of $235.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $280.45.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

