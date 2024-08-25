Blue Trust Inc. Has $27,000 Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 25,800.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in XPO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $125.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $130.51.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

