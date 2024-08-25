Blue Trust Inc. Has $28,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Terex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 351,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Terex by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $55.54 on Friday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

