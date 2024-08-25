Blue Trust Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LiveRamp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,775,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.94 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

