Blue Trust Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Sasol by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 62.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 148.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sasol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Sasol Profile

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.