Blue Trust Inc. Has $39,000 Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 336,989 shares during the period. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,330,000 after purchasing an additional 214,508 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,298,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

IRDM stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.33 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.