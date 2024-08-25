Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 1,707.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 969.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 86,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 77.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 510.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 63,917 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $2,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Shares of LI opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

