Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 241.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after buying an additional 120,213 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 50.6% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 154,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,850 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

QRVO stock opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -158.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

