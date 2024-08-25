Blue Trust Inc. Invests $27,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,196,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after buying an additional 172,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,806,000 after buying an additional 124,039 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $251.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.05 and a 200-day moving average of $226.89. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $178.12 and a 52-week high of $252.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

